|Max Power
|374 W
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Paddle
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor, Chain Drive
|-
|Range
|40 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹65,000
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,000
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,397
|₹2,199