In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Karbon vs Avenis Comparison