In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Karbon vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Access 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.42 PS PS