In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less