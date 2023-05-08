In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Karbon vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Buzz
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.