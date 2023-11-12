In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less