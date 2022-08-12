In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less