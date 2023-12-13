In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less