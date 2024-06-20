In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Karbon vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Flion
|Brand
|EMotorad
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.