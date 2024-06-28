In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Karbon vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|EMotorad
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.