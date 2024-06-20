In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Karbon vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|EMotorad
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.