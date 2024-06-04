HT Auto
EMotorad Karbon vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Karbon vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karbon Accelero plus
BrandEMotoradNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 65,000₹ 55,200
Range-190 km/charge
Mileage--
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacitynull cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Kerb Weight
28.3 kg86 kg
Chassis
Foldable Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Pedal Assist Range - 65 km-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.4 Ah1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00058,561
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00055,200
RTO
00
Insurance
03,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,258

