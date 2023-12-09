In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less