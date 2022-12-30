Saved Articles

EMotorad Karbon vs Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W2500 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
40 km/charge120 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph80 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00092,880
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00089,600
RTO
03,280
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,996

