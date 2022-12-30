In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less