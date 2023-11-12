In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less