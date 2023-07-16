In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less