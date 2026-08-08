In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs XBlade Comparison