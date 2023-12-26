In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less