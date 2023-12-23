In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less