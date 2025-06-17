In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Karbon vs SP 125 Comparison