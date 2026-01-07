In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Karbon vs Shine Comparison