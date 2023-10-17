In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less