In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Karbon vs Livo Comparison