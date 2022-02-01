In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Grazia Comparison