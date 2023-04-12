In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less