In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|109 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS