In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less