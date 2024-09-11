In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Karbon vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Activa 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.42 PS PS