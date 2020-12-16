In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less