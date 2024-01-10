In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less