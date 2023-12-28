In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less