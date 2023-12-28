Saved Articles

HT Auto
Karbon vs Optima LA

EMotorad Karbon vs Hero Electric Optima LA

In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
Optima LA
Hero Electric Optima LA
STD
₹47,490*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain Drive-
Range
40 km/charge50 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00044,990
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00044,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,397967

