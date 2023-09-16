In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less