In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less