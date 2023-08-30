In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less