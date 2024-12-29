In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Karbon vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|374 W
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS