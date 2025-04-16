In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Karbon vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Super splendor
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|374 W
|10.87 PS PS