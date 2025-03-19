In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Karbon vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.02 PS PS