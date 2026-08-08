In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|113 cc
|Power
|374 W
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm