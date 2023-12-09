In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less