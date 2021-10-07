In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Karbon vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.15 PS PS