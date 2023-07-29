In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Karbon vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Passion pro
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,740
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|374 W
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS