In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less