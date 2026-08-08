In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Karbon vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 70,700
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|374 W
|9.1 PS PS