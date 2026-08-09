In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Karbon vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.15 PS PS