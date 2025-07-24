In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Karbon vs HF Deluxe Comparison