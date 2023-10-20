In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EMotorad Karbon or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less