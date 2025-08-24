In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Karbon vs Glamour Comparison