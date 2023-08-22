In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Prime Price starts at 57,417 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Prime has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less