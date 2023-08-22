Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKarbon vs Prime

EMotorad Karbon vs GT Force Prime

In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00060,764
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00057,417
RTO
00
Insurance
03,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,306

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
    Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
    22 Aug 2023
    The Grand Tour Eurocrash special will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 16, 2023
    Fan of The Grand Tour show? Here’s when the next special is out
    16 May 2023
    The three-way tie-up enables Zomato delivery partners to acquire Gogoro electric scooters with affordable financing options from Kotak
    Taiwan’s Gogoro announces three-way tie-up with Zomato, Kotak Mahindra
    28 Mar 2023
    Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer
    Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR
    20 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
    2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
    14 Sept 2021
    View all
     