In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at 67,801 (ex-showroom price).
EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour.
The Karbon mileage is around kmpl.
Drive Pro has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less