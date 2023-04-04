In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Karbon vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.