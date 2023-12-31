Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

EMotorad Karbon vs Fujiyama Spectra Pro

In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
374 W-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,00057,732
Ex-Showroom Price
65,00054,384
RTO
00
Insurance
03,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3971,240

