In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less