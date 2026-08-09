In 2026 EMotorad EMX or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|EMotorad
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|10 Hours