In 2026 EMotorad EMX or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
EMX vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|EMotorad
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|10 Hours