In 2026 EMotorad EMX or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
EMX vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|O3
|Brand
|EMotorad
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-