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EMotorad EMX vs Viertric Eagle

In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
EMX vs Eagle Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Emx Eagle
BrandEMotoradViertric
Price₹ 79,999₹ 70,095
Range50-80 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.37 kWh26 Ah
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes4-5 Hrs.

Filters
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eagle
Viertric Eagle
STD
₹70,095*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1760 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Kerb Weight
21 kg-
Width
675 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
50 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph57 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP X5-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
21 Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel-
Front Suspension
100mm Travel with lockout-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
EMotorad M5 LCD DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.37 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76373,698
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99970,095
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7643,603
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,584

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