In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
EMX vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Vio
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|-